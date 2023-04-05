Short Interest in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Increases By 5.5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Celldex Therapeutics

CLDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.