SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) versus Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Critical Comparison

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Hibbett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A Hibbett 7.50% 38.15% 14.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SIGNA Sports United and Hibbett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hibbett 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

SIGNA Sports United currently has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 31.44%. Hibbett has a consensus target price of $78.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.86%. Given Hibbett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hibbett is more favorable than SIGNA Sports United.

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Hibbett’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.31 -$613.33 million N/A N/A Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.44 $128.06 million $9.60 6.23

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Risk & Volatility

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hibbett has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hibbett beats SIGNA Sports United on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

