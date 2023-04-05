Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $135.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.