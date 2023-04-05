Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Sinotruk (Hong Kong) alerts:

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance

Shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. Sinotruk has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $85.83.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.