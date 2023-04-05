Sippican Capital Advisors Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786 over the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 2,585,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,915,158. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

