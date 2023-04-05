Sippican Capital Advisors Has $87,000 Stock Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,595 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of CURO Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 7,529.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CURO Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 918,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CURO Group Stock Performance

In other CURO Group news, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,676.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $242,600. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,834. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CURO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.