Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial (LON:SSA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (LON:SSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 18,358 shares changing hands.
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.50.
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Company Profile
AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.
See Also
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.