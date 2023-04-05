SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,129 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,080,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $184,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,567,386. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $114.04. 219,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.