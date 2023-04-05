SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,287 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 144,281 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 507,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 102,428 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. 357,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

