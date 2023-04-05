SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period.

FCTR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares. The stock has a market cap of $225.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

