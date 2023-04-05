SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.30. 403,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,788. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

