SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. 2,063,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

