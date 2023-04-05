SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,909,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,715,888 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $23.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

