Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.94% from the company’s previous close.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 31.1 %

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.33. 2,065,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,823. The firm has a market cap of C$186.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.35. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Rating)

See Also

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.