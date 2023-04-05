Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.94% from the company’s previous close.
Slate Office REIT Trading Down 31.1 %
Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.33. 2,065,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,823. The firm has a market cap of C$186.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.35. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52.
About Slate Office REIT
See Also
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.