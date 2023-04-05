Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,103.56

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.56 ($13.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,125 ($13.97). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,122 ($13.93), with a volume of 2,400,272 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.63) to GBX 1,480 ($18.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($13.91) to GBX 1,410 ($17.51) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,405.50 ($17.46).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,340.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,238.10%.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.