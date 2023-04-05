Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.13

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.13 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 53.40 ($0.66). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 55.20 ($0.69), with a volume of 60,044 shares traded.

Sondrel Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.79 million and a PE ratio of -1,084.00.

Sondrel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sondrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sondrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.