Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Southern Michigan Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern Michigan Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 856 7483 6550 299 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 41.15%. Given Southern Michigan Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Michigan Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 26.19% 16.03% 1.11% Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 26.43% 12.89% 1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $51.51 million $13.49 million 6.40 Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors $1.62 billion $329.48 million 8.53

Southern Michigan Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp. Southern Michigan Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Southern Michigan Bancorp rivals beat Southern Michigan Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in March 1982 and is headquartered in Coldwater, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.