Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Sells $231,897.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $231,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Risa Cretella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $112,112.70.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

SOVO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 813,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 404,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 264,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

