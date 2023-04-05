SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.87. 596,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,971. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

