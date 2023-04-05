SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 159,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 73,588 shares.The stock last traded at $43.18 and had previously closed at $43.22.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 221,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,971,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

