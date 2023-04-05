SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $549,727,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,285 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,269,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after acquiring an additional 765,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. 143,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,101. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

