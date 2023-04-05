SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 57,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 35,810 shares.The stock last traded at $54.96 and had previously closed at $54.65.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

