Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $56,606,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,515,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,698,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

