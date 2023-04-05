Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

