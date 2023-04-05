Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CAO Sarah Barkema Sells 10,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at $329,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 2,435,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,745. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $527.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.24. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.