Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fluor Call Options (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 2,048 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fluor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its stake in Fluor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 1,078,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,797. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Fluor has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Fluor’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

