Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fluor Call Options (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 2,048 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
Fluor Stock Performance
NYSE FLR traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 1,078,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,797. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Fluor has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.20.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Fluor’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
