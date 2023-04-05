StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.22. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

