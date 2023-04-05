StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

