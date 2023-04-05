StockNews.com Upgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to “Strong-Buy”

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
GeoPark Stock Performance
Shares of GeoPark stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $646.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in GeoPark by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 127,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 217,993 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in GeoPark by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
