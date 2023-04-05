Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
SSYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Stratasys Price Performance
SSYS stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
