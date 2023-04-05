Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratasys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.