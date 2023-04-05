Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDIG. Compass Point lifted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 84.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

