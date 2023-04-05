Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082,415 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $72,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 205,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 607,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

