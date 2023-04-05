Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
