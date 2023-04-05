Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $283.17. 518,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,804. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $344.81. The stock has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.02.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

