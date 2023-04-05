Strs Ohio Has $57.25 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.23. 573,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,035. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.