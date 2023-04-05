Strs Ohio Purchases 1,011 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prologis were worth $180,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Prologis by 46.6% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 488,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

