Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $59,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $10.24 on Wednesday, reaching $472.77. 149,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,815. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,305 shares of company stock worth $37,321,367. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.