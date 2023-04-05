Strs Ohio Sells 31,680 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,278,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $86,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. 1,782,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

