Strs Ohio Sells 4,215 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Linde were worth $67,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.90. 582,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.89 and a 200 day moving average of $321.17. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

