Strs Ohio Sells 85,356 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,356 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $98,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,367,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $54,410,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,283,105. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $6.25 on Wednesday, hitting $378.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,516. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

