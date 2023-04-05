Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 109,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,310. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

