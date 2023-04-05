Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,680.43 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $142,680.43 and approximately $2.52 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00030863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,193.19 or 1.00033133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00037447 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.