Suku Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.35 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

