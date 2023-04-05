Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

NYSE:NOC opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

