Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.16 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of BSX opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $50.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

