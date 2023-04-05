Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.68 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

