Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 205,538 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 205,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

