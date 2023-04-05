Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.