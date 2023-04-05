Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,038 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

TGT opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

