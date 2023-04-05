Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 584 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.